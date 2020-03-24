Estás leyendo: Muere Albert Uderzo, legendario dibujante de Astérix

Muere Albert Uderzo, legendario dibujante de Astérix

Creó junto al guionista y editor René Goscinny un cómic universal. Su muerte no está vinculada al coronavirus, según fuentes de la editorial.

Albert Uderzo
El dibujante francés Albert Uderzo.- EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Público

El legendario dibujante francés Albert Uderzo, creador junto a René Goscinny de las aventuras de Astérix el galo, entre otros cómics, ha muerto a los 92 años en su casa en Neuilly, próxima a París.

Uderzo murió como consecuencia de una crisis cardíaca "sin relación con el coronavirus", explicaron fuentes de la editorial, que destacaron que falleció "rodeado del amor de su familia".

Fue su familia la encargada de dar la noticia a través de un comunicado a la Agencia France-Presse. Se iba el creador de una silueta inconfundible que forma parte ya de nuestro imaginario. Astérix perdió a su otro progenitor hace cuarenta y dos años, cuando se fue el guionista René Goscinny, compañero de Uderzo y cocreador de estas historietas universales.

Uderzo publicó junto a Goscinny por primera vez a Astérix el 29 de octubre de 1959. Desde aquella fecha, el amor por este personaje y por sus compañeros no ha dejado de crecer entre tantos y tantos niños (y no tan niños). El interés fue en aumento desde aquella primigenia publicación hasta que, hoy día, se puede considerar un clásico entre los clásicos.

La recepción de este personaje fue tan masiva, que tanto Uderzo como Goscinny fueron aparcando el resto de sus creaciones, centrándose en esa pareja única que formaba por Astérix y el orondo Obélix. Tras la muerte de su partenaire Goscinny, Uderzo siguió creando nuevas tramas, hasta que en 2013 la pareja formada por Jean-Yves y Didier Conrad tomó su legado y comenzó una nueva etapa para Astérix. 

