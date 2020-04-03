Estás leyendo: Muere Bill Withers, autor de los clásicos del soul 'Ain't No Sunshine' y 'Lean on Me'

Música Muere Bill Withers, autor de los clásicos del soul 'Ain't No Sunshine' y 'Lean on Me'

Con una carrera muy breve y singular, casi limitada a la década de los años 70, Withers se hizo un hueco muy importante en el soul con una mirada cálida, íntima y muy personal a este género que se denominó folk-soul.

Bill Withers
Bill Withers en el año 2015, cuando fue nombrado para el Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (REUTERS | AARON JOSEFCZYK)

EFE

Bill Withers, figura del soul y autor de canciones eternas como Ain't No Sunshine o Lean on Me, falleció este viernes a los 81 años en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos) por problemas de corazón.

"Estamos devastados por la pérdida de nuestro querido y devoto esposo y padre. Un hombre solitario con un corazón dirigido a conectar con todo el mundo; habló honestamente a las personas y las conectó las unas a las otras con su poesía y música", dijo hoy su familia en un comunicado recogido por medios estadounidenses como Rolling Stone.

Con una carrera muy breve y singular, casi limitada a la década de los años 70, Withers se hizo un hueco muy importante en el soul con una mirada cálida, íntima y muy personal a este género que se denominó folk-soul.

