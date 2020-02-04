Estás leyendo: Muere el director de cine José Luis Cuerda a los 72 años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muere el director de cine José Luis Cuerda a los 72 años

Cuerda ganó el Goya a mejor película por 'El bosque animado' (1987), adaptación de la novela homónima de Wenceslao Fernández.

El director, guionista y productor español albaceteño José Luis Cuerda. / EFE
El director, guionista y productor español albaceteño José Luis Cuerda. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El cineasta José Luis Cuerda (Albacete, 1947), director, productor y guionista de cine ha fallecido hoy a los 72 años en su casa de Madrid, según han confirmado fuentes familiares.

El director de Amanece que no es poco (1989), película de culto que ha pasado a la historia del cine español y que junto a Total y Así en el cielo como en la tierra conforma la trilogía del llamado surruralismo. También fue el encargado de llevar al cine, con notable éxito, La lengua de las mariposas (adaptación de la novela de Manuel Rivas).

Cuerda ganó el Goya a mejor película por El bosque animado (1987), adaptación de la novela homónima de Wenceslao Fernández. 

El manchego también desempeñó una fructífera carrera como productor. Entre las cintas más destacadas que tuvo a bien producir destacan Tesis, Abre los ojos y Los otros, de Alejandro Amenabar. En la pequeña pantalla dirigió la segunda temporada de la serie Makinavaja (1997), basada en el popular personaje creado por Ivà.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú