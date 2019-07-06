El compositor brasileño Joao Gilberto, considerado como uno de los padres de la bossa nova, falleció este sábado en su casa de Río de Janeiro, según confirmó uno de sus hijos en redes sociales.
Gilberto, el inventor de los revolucionarios acordes que convirtieron a la Bossa Nova en un ritmo único y admirado en todo el mundo, murió a los 88 años de edad por causas que todavía no han sido reveladas.
"Mi padre murió. Su lucha fue noble, intentó mantener su dignidad al perder su soberanía", afirmó su hijo Marcelo, quien vive en Estados Unidos, a través de Facebok.
Los últimos años de la vida de Joao Gilberto estuvieron marcados por una dura disputa familiar después de que su hija Bebel Gilberto, también cantante, le retirara judicialmente los poderes al alegar que se encontraba en una edad avanzada.
Acumulaba deudas y en 2018 se vio obligado a abandonar su apartamento en el barrio Leblon, una zona noble situada en la zona sur de Río de Janeiro.
Procedente de Juzaeiro, en el estado de Bahía (nordeste), el cantante y guitarrista trasladó la bossa nova al mundo con su álbum Chega de saudade (1959), a los que le siguieron O amor, o sorriso e a flor (1960) y João Gilberto (1961), entre otros.
Con Brasil como punto de partida, prosiguió con sus creaciones a lo largo de su vida y en la década de los 70 grabó en Estados Unidos su álbum Amoroso con la discográfica Warner Music.
Sus primeras producciones fueron objeto de una disputa judicial contra la discográfica Universal Music y este año el compositor venció la batalla.
El tribunal de Río de Janeiro emitió una sentencia favorable al cantante y determinó que Universal devolviera al guitarrista los royalties por la venta de discos que le debía desde 1964 además de daños morales.
