Muere el escritor y editor italiano Roberto Calasso a los 80 años

Su fallecimiento se ha conocido el mismo día que se han publicado sus dos últimos libros.

29/07/2021 Roberto Calasso
El escritor italiano Roberto Calasso. Archivo / Europa Press

MADRID

El escritor y editor Roberto Calasso (Florencia, 1941) falleció este miércoles por la noche a los 80 años en Milán después de una larga enfermedad, según informan medios locales.

El autor italiano debutó en 1974 con su primer libro L’ impuro folle y a partir de 1980 empezó a publicar una colección de obras de temática variada vinculadas entre ellas, que inició con La rovina di Kasch (1983) y terminó el año pasado con La tavoletta dei destini.

El mismo día en el que se conoció la muerte de Calasso se publicaban sus dos últimos libros, Memè scianca, sobre su infancia en Florencia, y Bobi, que trata de cómo Roberto Bazlen y Luciano Foà fundaron la casa editorial Adelphi en 1965, y que desde 1971 dirigía el propio Calasso. 

Su obra en español fue, en su mayor parte, publicada por la editorial Anagrama, quien ha lamentado el fallecimiento del autor en redes sociales. 

Además,  entre sus libros, a medio camino entre la narrativa y el ensayo, destaca Le nozze di Cadmmo e Armonía (1988). Sus ejemplares se han traducido a 25 lenguas y se han publicado en 28 países diferentes.

En su papel como editor, Calasso impulsó a escritores como Anna Maria Ortes, con Il cardillo addolorato. También publicó Siddharta de Hermann Hesse, uno de los más vendidos de la editorial Adelphi

