Estás leyendo: Netflix no dejará que compartas tu cuenta

Público
Público

Netflix Netflix no dejará que compartas tu cuenta

La plataforma de 'streaming' ha iniciado una prueba para asegurarse de que quien inicia sesión sea el suscriptor o quien viva con él.

Imagen de archivo de un ordenador reproduciendo Netflix.
Imagen de archivo de un ordenador reproduciendo Netflix. Pixabai

madrid

Netflix ha iniciado las pruebas de una función que podría desincentivar que los usuarios compartan la contraseña de una suscripción a través de un sistema que además de avisar envía un código de verificación al usuario original. Algunos usuarios de la plataforma de contenido en streaming han visto, al iniciar sesión, que la pantalla de su televisor mostraba un mensaje informando de que si no eran los dueños de la cuenta, tenían que crearse una nueva.

El mensaje, del que ha informado primero The Streamable, forma parte de una prueba que la compañía tecnológica ha iniciado para asegurarse de que quien inicia sesión sea el suscriptor o quien viva con él. Y para asegurarse de ello, envía un código de verificación.

Esta es una de las "cientos de pruebas" que Netflix realiza cada año, como ha infirmado un portavoz a CNBC. En este caso, la prueba "está diseñada para ayudar a garantizar que las personas que usan cuentas de Netflix estén autorizadas para hacerlo", asegura.

Esta prueba no tiene por el momento una finalidad clara, ya que podría desincentivar que los usuarios compartan la contraseña de una cuenta, pero también evitar que a ella accedan terceros no autorizados, por ejemplo, tras una brecha de seguridad en la que hayan quedado expuestas las credenciales.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público