Los premios Oscar se celebrarán el próximo 10 de febrero y, tal y como ocurrió el año pasado, la ceremonia de este año tampoco contará con presentador. Karey Burke, jefa de ABC Entertainment, ha confirmado que los galardones no tendrán "ningún anfitrión tradicional".
"Esperamos tener un conjunto muy comercial de nominaciones y elementos increíbles que nos hacen pensar que vamos a tener un espectáculo muy entretenido de nuevo", dijo Burke cuando se le preguntó por la decisión de prescindir de nuevo del presentador. En su lugar, la cadena confiará en "el gran valor del entretenimiento, grandes números musicales, comedia y el poder de las estrellas" para tratar de mantener a los espectadores.
Burke agregó que la ceremonia sin presentador del año pasado "fue muy entretenida" y "llena de sorpresas". "La audiencia subió dos dígitos", justificó. Sin embargo quiso aclarar que esto no significa que los Oscar vayan a dejar de tener presentador en todas sus ediciones futuras. "Será una decisión de año a año", señaló. "Los productores de los Oscar también tienen una gran influencia en la toma de decisiones. Pero el foco lo hemos puesto en un programa más entretenido y no en el presentador".
Además, la ejecutiva también reveló que "las votaciones acabaron anoche" y que serán anunciadas el próximo lunes 13 de enero.
La edición de 2019, que reunió alrededor de 30 millones de espectadores, arrojó un ligero aumento de la audiencia respecto a 2018, pero aún así obtuvo la segunda cuota más baja en la historia de los Premios de la Academia.
Los Oscar 2019 fueron los primeros que no contaron con anfitrión desde 1989. En un principio Kevin Hart iba a asumir el papel pero renunció días después de que salieran a la luz unos polémicos tuits homófobos.
