Público
Público

La película brasileña 'Pacificado', Concha de Oro en San Sebastián

Dirigida por Paxton Winters, la cinta –rodada en una favela– cuenta una historia sobre un hombre que trata de escapar de su pasado violento tras cumplir una larga condena.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El director Paxton Winters tras recibir la Concha de Oro a la mejor película por 'Pacificado'.- EFE

El director Paxton Winters tras recibir la Concha de Oro a la mejor película por 'Pacificado'.- EFE

La película Pacificado, del director Paxton Winters, se ha alzado esta noche con la Concha de Oro del 67 Festival de San Sebastián, la primera que consigue Brasil.

Lo hace con una historia realista rodado en una favela sobre un hombre que trata de escapar de su pasado violento tras cumplir una larga condena, un filme que además ha sumado los premios del jurado a la mejor fotografía y la Concha de Plata al mejor actor para Bukassa Kabengele.

La trama de Pacificado transcurre durante los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro de 2016, un evento que supuso la "pacificación" en las favelas, aunque, según la película, solo de modo temporal, ya que la violencia volvió con la clausura de los juegos.

Este largometraje, producido por Darren Aronofsky, nació de una larga colaboración y convivencia de siete años entre el director y los habitantes de la favela brasileña Morro dos Prazeres.

Winters, de origen texano, ha dedicado el premio a los residentes de la favela, que le han enseñado "lo que es una verdadera comunidad".

Con algunos de ellos ha contactado en pleno escenario mediante una videollamada para comunicarles que la película había logrado la máxima distinción del certamen donostiarra.

Felices también se han mostrado los productores Marcos Techellea y Paula Lunhares, quienes igualmente han recordado a los residentes de la favela por abrirse a ellos y contarles sus historias.

"La única palabra que me sale –ha dicho Tellechea– es dar las gracias al Festival, que cuando nos invitó hace dos meses a participar fue una victoria. Ha sido muy importante para nosotros y para el cine brasileño", ha subrayado.

Etiquetas