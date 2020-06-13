Las películas que quieran optar a un Oscar tendrán que cumplir criterios de diversidad

LOS ÁNGELES
La organización que entrega los premios de la Academia comunicó este viernes que formará un grupo para desarrollar guías sobre la diversidad y la inclusión que deberán ser cumplidas por los cineastas para que sus obras sean elegibles para los Oscar.
La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, que ha sido criticada por premiar a pocas películas y creadores de minorías, dijo que esta decisión, junto a otras medidas, representan una nueva fase en el marco de un esfuerzo de cinco años para promover la diversidad.
El grupo dijo en un comunicado que trabajará con el Sindicato de Productores de Estados Unidos para crear un grupo especial de líderes de la industria que desarrolle para el 31 de julio "estándares de representación e inclusión" para ser elegibles para los Oscar y que "incentiven las prácticas de contratación justas dentro y fuera de la pantalla".
Las reglas no se aplicarán para las películas que aspiren al Oscar en la próxima ceremonia de 2021. Las críticas contra la Academia se intensificaron en 2015 con la etiqueta #OscarsSoWhite (#OscarTanBlancos) en protesta por unos candidatos que eran blancos en su totalidad.
La Academia respondió en parte duplicando el número de mujeres y gente de color en sus filas de invitados. Pese a todo, en 2019, solo el 32% de sus casi 8.000 miembros eran mujeres y el 16% era miembros de minorías. Los nuevos miembros serán anunciados el próximo mes.
"Sabemos que hay mucho más trabajo por hacer para garantizar oportunidades equitativas en general", dijo el presidente ejecutivo de la Academia, Dawn Hudson. "La necesidad de abordar este asunto es urgente".
Entre otras nuevas medidas, la Academia presentará 10 candidatos anuales a la mejor película, en lugar de un número fluctuante de hasta una decena, para que más filmes tengan la posibilidad de alzarse con el premio más prestigioso de la industria.
