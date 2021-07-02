Estás leyendo: La periodista Mónica López deja de presentar 'La hora de la 1' de TVE

Televisión pública La periodista Mónica López deja de presentar 'La hora de la 1' de TVE

RTVE prescindido de la presentadora. La decisión, al parecer, se le comunicó el jueves, un día antes de terminar la temporada. De momento no se le ha ofrecido otro puesto en la cadena pública.

Mónica López, en 'La hora de la 1'. Archivo / RTVE

La periodista Mónica López ha finalizado este viernes su etapa al frente del programa La hora de la 1 de Televisión Española (TVE), en el que ha sido directora y presentadora del magacín matinal de la cadena pública, han confirmado fuentes de RTVE.

López no continuará la próxima temporada, que comenzará el próximo septiembre, aunque aún no está decidido si el programa mantendrá el mismo nombre y formato actual.

Según el medio VerTele, ha sido RTVE la que ha prescindido de la presentadora.  La decisión, al parecer, se le comunicó el jueves, un día antes de terminar la temporada. Según esas mismas fuentes citadas por VerTele, de momento la cadena pública no le ha ofrecido a Mónica López ningún puesto alternativo.

La hora de la 1 comenzó el pasado 7 de septiembre y cuenta con cinco horas de directo de lunes a viernes, con secciones de actualidad política y crónica social, entre otras.

