Personalidades de distintos ámbitos debaten en PúblicoTV sobre el rescate de la cultura tras la pandemia

madrid
La pandemia del coronavirus ha encontrado en la industria cultural una de sus víctimas más jugosas. Un sector ya de por sí debilitado mira a los ojos de la crisis más potente a la que se haya enfrentado nunca.
¿Cómo viven los artistas esta crisis cultural? ¿Sobrevivirá el sector a esta estocada económica? Esas son algunas de las cuestiones en las que se profundizará en el coloquio organizado por Público y que será retransmitido a través de PúblicoTV el próximo martes 27 a las 18.00 horas. La charla se podrá disfrutar a través de este link.
El debate, moderado por la directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, tendrá como invitados a Shuarma, líder del grupo musical Elefantes y protagonista del musical Antoine, basado en la historia del autor de El Principito; José Guirao, Director General de la Fundación Monte Madrid. Fue director del Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía entre 1994 y 2001 y de La Casa Encendida entre 2002 y 2014. Entre 2018 y 2020 fue Ministro de Cultura; Cristina Fallarás, periodista y escritora; y Itziar Castro, actriz conocida por sus papeles en series como Vis a vis o películas como Campeones o Pieles, por la que fue candidata al Goya como actriz revelación.
Durante una hora, diferentes protagonistas del mundo de la cultura analizarán la situación de su industria y valorarán propuestas con las que poner fin a la herida que está desangrando museos, cines, teatros y salas de conciertos.
Con el hashtag #SOSCulturaPTV, los espectadores podrán opinar y compartir su visión de lo que Shuarma, Guirao, Fallarás y Castro expongan para esta charla en Público.
