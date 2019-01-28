Público
Premios Goya Quiniela de los Premios Goya 2019

Vota por tus nominaciones favoritas.

Quiniela de los Premios Goya 2019.

De arriba a abajo y de izquierda a derecha, fotogramas de las películas 'Campeones', 'Todos lo saben', 'El reino' y 'Carmen y Lola', nominadas en la categoría a Mejor Película en los Premios Goya 2019.

La Academia celebra la calidad del cine español con la entrega de los Premios Goya a los mejores profesionales de cada una de las especialidades técnicas y creativas.

Estos son los nominados; vota por tus candidatos favoritos:

