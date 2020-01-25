Estás leyendo: La trinchera infinita, elegida para representar a España en los premios Oscar 2021

La trinchera infinita, elegida para representar a España en los premios Oscar 2021

La película protagonizada por Antonio de la Torre y Belén Cuesta ha sido la seleccionada en la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional para la 93 edición del evento.

25/01/2020.- El equipo de la "Trinchera infinita" recibe el Goya al mejor sonido, durante la gala de entrega de los Premios Goya 2020 que se celebra hoy sábado en el Palacio de los Deportes José María Martín Carpena, en Málaga. EFE/Jorge Zapata
25/01/2020.- El equipo de la "Trinchera infinita". - EFE/Jorge Zapata

La Academia de Cine ha anunciado cuál será el filme que representará a España en la próxima edición de los Oscar. La trinchera infinita ha sido la seleccionada en la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional para la 93 edición del evento.
Las otras canidadatas (El hoyo y O que arde) finalmente no representarán a España en los premios. 

Ampliación... 

