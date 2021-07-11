Estás leyendo: Raffaella Carrà donó antes de morir una casa a una asociación de voluntarios que cuida discapacitados

El año pasado, con el estallido de la pandemia, la artista se enteró de que esta organización recaudaba fondos para comprar un respirador para el hospital de Grosseto y ella se hizo cargo de la suma, más de 18.000 euros.

La cantante y presentadora de televisión italiana Raffaella Carrà en una imagen de archivo del 10 de marzo de 2014. Daniel Dal Zennaro / EFE / EPA

La artista italiana Raffaella Carrà donó un inmueble en la localidad toscana de Porto Santo Stefano, que usaba como gimnasio, a una asociación de voluntariados poco tiempo antes de morir el pasado 5 de julio a los 78 años de edad.

Es una casa de 160 metros cuadrados "de gran valor" que la diva donó "hace pocas semanas" a la Confraternidad de Misericordia de Porto Santo Stefano, en la península del Argentario, su segunda casa y donde reposarán sus cenizas, informan los medios.

Carrà quería que este lugar, en el que se entrenaba, fuera destinado a las obras benéficas de la organización, que se ocupa de la asistencia social y médica y del cuidado de discapacitados.

Su responsable, Roberto Cerulli, confirmó en las redes sociales la donación y publicó una imagen de la artista el día de la firma ante notario en Roma, con una gabardina y el rostro completamente cubierto con una mascarilla y unas oscuras gafas de sol.

Cerulli recordó las otras ocasiones en las que la artista había realizado obras de caridad, como cuando tras el naufragio del crucero Costa Concordia en 2012, ante las costas del Argentario, ayudó al familiar de un desaparecido en el desastre.

También en el terremoto de L'Aquila (centro) de 2009, que se saldó con 294 muertos, la Carrà donó a la Confraternidad material escolar para los niños que se habían quedado sin escuelas.

El año pasado, con el estallido de la pandemia y la consecuente crisis sanitaria, la artista se enteró de que la Confraternidad recaudaba fondos para comprar un respirador para el hospital de Grosseto y ella se hizo cargo de la suma, más de 18.000 euros.

Gracias a su gesto, explica Carulli, la recogida de fondos hizo posible la compra de dos respiradores.

