Andrés Calamaro se ha pronunciado, con motivo del 35 aniversario de Live Aid, sobre su postura en lo que respecta al famoso grupo británico Queen. Sus opiniones despertaron la atención de sus fans, que comenzaron con él una animada conversación.

"Live Aid... Seguimos pagando por esos veinte minutos buenos de Queen" declaraba Andrés Calamaro en su cuenta personal. Los fans empezaron a preguntarle por sus declaraciones y concluyó con la sentencia que desató la polémica: "Queen es el grupo más inflado de la historia...".

Los fans comenzaron a debatirlo, aunque siempre en clave cómica y casi irónica.

Queen no fueron grandes letristas ...



Mas melodía tiene el Trio Los Panchos —

Ante el éxito el artista argentino comenzó a dejar decenas de mensajes explicando su postura, y sus seguidores seguían la polémica encandilados.

Ante algunos comentarios negativos Calamaro se excusó: "Para no ofender a nadie diré que... Queen está entre los cien mejores grupos de Inglaterra", aunque prosiguió con un hilo de artistas que consideraba mejores que Queen: "Ian Dury, Alex Harvey, Steve Marriot, The Cure, The Clash, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Faces, Dr Feelgood, Van Morrison, Experience, Lemmy, King Crimson, Eric Clapton, The Who, Beatles, Jeff Beck, Massive Attack...". "Bowie, Fripp, Mick Ronson, Lydon, Big Audio... King Krule, Genesis, Beatles, The Clash, Van the Man... Movida Bristol, Onassis, Morrissey, Costello... Ian Dury, Alex Harvey, Black Sabbath, Maiden, Stones... podríamos seguir toda la noche"

"Me gusta Queen" respondía, aunque "tampoco los comparamos con James Brown".

Para aquellos que le echaron en cara su crítica replicó "Es una opinión profesional, nada más". Aclaró que "Queen son mucho mas importantes, talentosos y trascendentes que yo, que soy un peón en la estancia del rock, un marginal cantando en un idioma que no es el inglés...".

A partir de ahí se formó la reflexión: no se le puede dar bombo a todos los artistas famosos de la historia, y es que Calamaro también creyó conveniente incluir a otros grupos en su lista de sobrevalorados.

Para dar fin a la discusión el cantautor argentino calló a sus fans con la siguiente declaración: "Tampoco hay que tomarse en serio la música grabada por blancos".