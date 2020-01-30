Estás leyendo: La SGAE da luz verde a la reforma de sus estatutos

Sociedad de Autores y Editores La SGAE da luz verde a la reforma de sus estatutos

La Sociedad General de Autores y Editores se adecuará a la normativa europea, se alejará de una posible intervención de Cultura y podrá ser readmitida en la Confederación Internacional de Sociedades de Autores y Compositores.

30/01/2020.- La presidenta de la SGAE, Pilar Jurado (2-d), y la vicepresidenta del Colegio de Pequeño Derecho de la SGAE, Inma Serrano (d), asisten a la jornada decisiva para el futuro de la Sociedad General de Autores (SGAE). EFE/ Luca Piergiovan
La presidenta de la SGAE, Pilar Jurado (2-d), y la vicepresidenta del Colegio de Pequeño Derecho de la SGAE, Inma Serrano (d), asisten a la jornada decisiva para el futuro de la Sociedad General de Autores (SGAE). EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

madrid

efe

La asamblea general extraordinaria de la SGAE (Sociedad General de Autores y Editores) ha aprobado sus nuevos estatutos, por lo que da luz verde a su adecuación a la normativa europea, a alejar una posible intervención de Cultura y a ser readmitida en la Confederación Internacional de Sociedades de Autores y Compositores.

La Sociedad General de Autores y Editores ha sacado adelante esta reforma estatutaria propuesta por su actual presidenta, Pilar Jurado, con 22.070 (85,19%) votos a favor; 3.323 (12,38%) en contra y 514 abstenciones, de un total de 25.907 votos; una votación en la que ha predominado el voto electrónico, ya que el salón de actos del palacio de los Duques de Pastrana de Madrid ha lucido un aforo medio. 

Este nuevo documento tiene como objetivo, según ha informado la SGAE, adecuar a la entidad al nuevo marco legal tanto español como europeo en materia de propiedad intelectual, así como "modernizar la entidad, simplificando su estructura siguiendo el ejemplo de otras entidades europea".

