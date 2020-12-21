madridActualizado:
El Pavón Teatro Kamikaze abrirá por última vez el 30 de enero de 2021, según ha informado la organización en un comunicado. El equipo del teatro, "privado pero con vocación de teatro público, especializado en dramaturgia contemporánea", no ha podido aguantar las consecuencias derivadas de la pandemia y echará el cierre a finales del mes que viene.
"Hoy nos vamos con tristeza, pero con la sensación de haber cumplido una gran parte de ese sueño. Por eso este comunicado es, fundamentalmente, una carta de agradecimiento", afirma el texto.
El teatro seguirá teniendo en cartel 'Las canciones' hasta el 10 de enero y cerrará con 'Yo soy el que soy', del 13 al 30 de enero. "Seguiremos haciendo teatro. La perspectiva de hacerlo sin casa propia nos produce un gran dolor. Nos volveremos a ver", concluyen los impulsores del proyecto artístico.
