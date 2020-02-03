Estás leyendo: El ruido de un móvil obliga a la actriz Lola Herrera a interrumpir su obra de teatro

Teatro El ruido de un móvil obliga a la actriz Lola Herrera a interrumpir su obra de teatro

La intérprete ha denunciado que es una situación que supone una "total falta de respeto" tanto para el público como para los actores.

Imagen de archivo de la actriz Lola Herrera./ EP
Imagen de archivo de la actriz Lola Herrera./ EP

madrid

efe

Apenas había transcurrido media hora de la representación Cinco horas con Mario cuando un móvil empezó a sonar en el zaragozano teatro de Las Esquinas sin que nadie lo apagase. Sobre las tablas estaba la veterana actriz Lola Herrera, protagonista de la obra, decidió decir 'basta' y optó por interrumpir la función, abandonado además el escenario.

La icónica interprete ha asegurado a EFE que no tuvo "más remedio" que parar la obra. "Te vuelves loca con ese ruido; te destroza la cabeza", ha añadido Herrera. Se trata de una mala costumbre que, desde la llegada de los smartphones se ha multiplicado en los teatros y cines.

"Sonó insistentemente, muy insistentemente, un móvil que nadie apagaba. La señora se fue muy enfadada por lo visto porque sus vecinos de butaca se enfadaron con ella pero no sé más", ha señalado la actriz sobre el incidente.

Tras unos minutos, Herrera decidió volver a escena y seguir con la representación a pesar de la dificultad que supone retomar en el mismo punto y meterse en el personaje. "Es una cosa que se repite con demasiada frecuencia y que es una falta total de respeto al público que está viendo la obra y a los que estamos trabajando", ha añadido la vallisoletana.

