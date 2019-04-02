El líder de The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, se someterá a una cirugía de corazón esta semana en Nueva York, informó este martes la web Drudge Report.

La noticia llega justo después de que la formación británica anunciara la suspensión de los conciertos en Norteamérica de su gira No Filter debido a que Jagger necesita un "tratamiento médico" que no especificó.

Según la web, que no identifica sus fuentes, Jagger se operará para reemplazar una válvula cardíaca. Se espera que el músico se recupere por completo y regrese a los escenarios en verano.

Otras fuentes aseguraron a la web Page Six, del diario The New York Post, que la intervención quirúrgica requerirá la implantación de un stent, un elemento metálico que resuelve la obstrucción brusca en las arterias coronarias.

"Puede volver a trabajar en cuestión de semanas", indicó una fuente a la publicación.

En el comunicado, la banda explicó que los doctores de Jagger, de 75 años, le indicaron que debía tratarse y no podía salir de gira "en este momento", si bien esperan que "se recupere totalmente" de su dolencia.

La banda se disculpó por las molestias y aseguró que quienes hayan comprado entradas podrán utilizarlas cuando se anuncie "próximamente" el nuevo calendario de conciertos.

Por su parte, Jagger lamentó en Twitter su indisposición y dijo a sus seguidores: "Odio decepcionaros de esta manera".

"Estoy desolado por tener que posponer la gira, pero me esforzaré mucho para volver al escenario tan pronto como sea posible. Un vez más, enormes disculpas para todo el mundo", escribió.

Tras finalizar a finales del año pasado la parte europea de la gira No Filter, iniciada el 9 de septiembre de 2017, los Rolling Stones se disponían a realizar entre abril y junio la segunda fase con 17 conciertos previstos en Estados Unidos y Canadá.