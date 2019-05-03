El 5 de mayo dos de los filósofos españoles más influyentes de las últimas décadas, Jesús Mosterín y Javier Sádaba, presentan, en el Café Literario Manuela, el libro Una última conversación, escrito por María del Olmo. Una comparación de la trayectoria intelectual de dos autores muy preocupados, entre otra cuestiones, por la bioética.
Jesús Mosterín (Bilbao, 1941 – Barcelona, 4 de octubre de 2017) fue antropólogo, filósofo y matemático con aportaciones que abarcaron un amplio espectro del pensamiento contemporáneo. Javier Sádaba es filósofo y fue, durante muchos años, Catedrático de Ética en la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. Ha sido profesor en diferentes universidades y es miembro del Observatorio de Bioética y Derecho de la Universidad de Barcelona y del Instituto de Ética Clínica Francisco Vallés, además de colaborador en este diario.
'Una última conversación' muestra posibles caminos y diferentes ángulos desde los que entender y vivir nuestro mundo
Una última conversación tiene como finalidad poner a dialogar a estos dos filósofos. En primer lugar, con una confrontación biográfica que gravita, fundamentalmente, en torno a su nacimiento común en Bilbao, a las coincidencias formativas y a la larga relación de amistad que ambos han mantenido hasta el reciente fallecimiento de Jesús Mosterín.
En segundo lugar, el estudio pretende establecer una conversación entre sus respectivas filosofías a través del método comparativo como herramienta procedimental, poniendo el foco en aquellos temas que han sido objeto de reflexión de los dos filósofos y que dan nombre a los diferentes capítulos del libro: la religión, la ciencia y la bioética, los animales o la cultura, entre otras. Un diálogo que, precisamente por sus coincidencias y sus divergencias, muestra posibles caminos y diferentes ángulos desde los que entender y vivir nuestro mundo.
