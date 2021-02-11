Alonso, atropellado por un coche cuando montaba en bicicleta

madridActualizado:
El piloto español Fernando Alonso, dos veces campeón del mundo de Fórmula Uno y que este año regresa al campeonato, ha sido atropellado mientras montaba en bicicleta en los alrededores de Lugano (Suiza), informa su escudería, Alpine F1.
"El equipo Alpine F1 puede confirmar que Fernando Alonso se ha visto involucrado en un accidente de carretera mientras circulaba en bicicleta en Suiza", explica la escudería francesa este jueves a través de un comunicado.
Según las primeras informaciones que emitió la Gazzetta dello Sport, el piloto asturiano fue auxiliado de inmediato y podría tener alguna fractura.
"Fernando está consciente y se encuentra bien; y está en espera a ser sometido a nuevos exámenes médicos mañana por la mañana. La escudería Alpine F1 no hará nuevas manifestaciones de momento. Cualquier novedad será hecha pública mañana", reza el texto del Alpine F1 Team.
