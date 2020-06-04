Estás leyendo: Borja Iglesias se pinta las uñas de negro contra el racismo y la homofobia y recibe un aluvión de insultos en Twitter

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Racismo Borja Iglesias se pinta las uñas de negro contra el racismo y la homofobia y recibe un aluvión de insultos en Twitter

Su gestoha generado una oleada de reacciones a favor y en contra, aunque han sido más numerosas las muestras de apoyo al delantero, quien ha explicado así su decisión: "Es una forma de concienciarme".

Borja Iglesias
Borja Iglesias con las uñas pintadas de negro. (TWITTER)

madrid

Actualizado:

Público | efe

El delantero centro del Betis Borja Iglesias se ha pintado las uñas de negro como expresión de protesta contra el racismo y la homofobia, lo que ha generado una oleada de reacciones a favor y en contra en Twitter, más en apoyo del delantero aunque los han proliferado los insultos homófobos contra el futbolista. 

Tras publicarse por LaLiga una imagen de Borja Iglesias en los entrenamientos y ante las reacciones de usuarios de esta red social, el delantero bético ha recibido insultos homófobos como "Maricones en mi equipo no, gracias", "qué grima", "rescisión de contrato y que se vaya al Sevilla" o "qué asco me da Borja Iglesias. Lejos de amilanarse, el delantero gallego no ha dudado en afirmar que, ante las críticas, él lo explica, "que no hay problema'.

"Es una forma de concienciarme y luchar contra el racismo, pero creo que también me viene bien contra la homofobia. Además tengo que admitirte que me gustan", ha explicado el punta gallego en su cuenta de twitter ante los insultos recibidos.

A Borja le han llovido los insultos, pero han sido más las muestras de apoyo. Entre los apoyos que recibe el delantero, está el de su compañero Zou Feddal, quien le dice: 'eres TOP compañero!!'.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público