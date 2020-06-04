madridActualizado:
El delantero centro del Betis Borja Iglesias se ha pintado las uñas de negro como expresión de protesta contra el racismo y la homofobia, lo que ha generado una oleada de reacciones a favor y en contra en Twitter, más en apoyo del delantero aunque los han proliferado los insultos homófobos contra el futbolista.
Tras publicarse por LaLiga una imagen de Borja Iglesias en los entrenamientos y ante las reacciones de usuarios de esta red social, el delantero bético ha recibido insultos homófobos como "Maricones en mi equipo no, gracias", "qué grima", "rescisión de contrato y que se vaya al Sevilla" o "qué asco me da Borja Iglesias. Lejos de amilanarse, el delantero gallego no ha dudado en afirmar que, ante las críticas, él lo explica, "que no hay problema'.
👈🏽 @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/G3Zmd7v15a— Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) June 3, 2020
"Es una forma de concienciarme y luchar contra el racismo, pero creo que también me viene bien contra la homofobia. Además tengo que admitirte que me gustan", ha explicado el punta gallego en su cuenta de twitter ante los insultos recibidos.
Te lo explico yo, que no hay problema.— Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) June 3, 2020
Es una forma de concienciarme y luchar desde mi posición contra el racismo, pero creo que también me viene bien contra lo homofobia.
Además tengo que admitirte que me gustan.
A Borja le han llovido los insultos, pero han sido más las muestras de apoyo. Entre los apoyos que recibe el delantero, está el de su compañero Zou Feddal, quien le dice: 'eres TOP compañero!!'.
¿De verdad alguien se esperaba otra cosa de los mononeuronales del Betis con el tema de Borja Iglesias? https://t.co/sJd1pubSEl pic.twitter.com/yejc10QwIe— Hobbit (@eljovit_) June 4, 2020
Más Borja Iglesias y menos Zozulia pa la próxima. https://t.co/OXGHjzlpBj— Pablo M(🕷) (@PabloMarana) June 4, 2020
