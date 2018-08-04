Detenido Jan Ullrich por allanamiento y amenazas al actor Til Schewiger

El exciclista alemán Jan Ullrich, de 44 años, se encuentra arrestado en los calabozos de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Palma tras ser acusado de allanamiento de domicilio y amenazas al actor y director de cine Til Schweiger.
Ullrich fue detenido ayer por la tarde, sobre las seis, por agentes de la Policía Nacional tras saltar la valla de la casa del actor y presuntamente amenazarle, según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
El exciclista pasará esta tarde a disposición judicial, a partir de las 16.00 horas, en los juzgados de la Vía Alemania de Palma.
El exdeportista y el actor son vecinos y residen este verano en dos viviendas aisladas en el campo en la zona de Establiments, en el municipio de Palma.
Al parecer se produjo una pequeña trifulca entre ellos sin que se registrara ningún herido, según las fuentes consultadas.
