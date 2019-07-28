Público
Baloncesto España consigue el bronce en el Mundial Sub 19 de baloncesto

La ala-pívot Lola Pendande, con sus 14 puntos y seis rebotes, fue la jugadora más prolífica del combinado español. Y con un par de acelerones en ese periodo definitivo, también fue clave la base Mama Dembelé Traoré, autora de 11 puntos.

La selección española femenina de baloncesto Sub 19 ha conseguido este domingo la medalla de bronce en el Campeonato del Mundo de la categoría, gracias a su victoria por 58-52 frente a Bélgica, en un partido disputado en Bangkok (Tailandia).

Pese al inicio dubitativo de España, y después de un encuentro muy igualado en sus tres primeros periodos (15-14, 6-11 y 17-10), las discípulas de Fabián Téllez apretaron nada más arrancar el último cuarto y fraguaron ahí su triunfo para acabar en una dulce tercera posición.

