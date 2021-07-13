madridActualizado:
La UEFA (Unión de Federaciones Europeas de Fútbol) anunció este martes que abrirá procedimientos disciplinarios a la Asociación Inglesa de Fútbol (FA) por los incidentes de diversa índole que causaron los aficionados británicos durante la final de la Eurocopa que disputaron Italia e Inglaterra el 11 de julio en el estadio de Wembley.
En concreto, el organismo presidido por Alexander Ceferin estudiará cuatro cargos contra la federación inglesa: invasión de campo por parte de los seguidores británicos, lanzamiento de objetos, disturbios durante el himno nacional y el uso de fuegos artificiales por parte de los seguidores ingleses.
"El caso será tratado por el Organismo de Control, Ética y Disciplina de la UEFA (CEDB) a su debido tiempo. Por separado, se ha designado a un Inspector de Ética y Disciplina de la UEFA para que lleve a cabo una investigación disciplinaria sobre los eventos que involucraron a aficionados que ocurrieron dentro y alrededor del estadio", informó la UEFA en un comunicado oficial. Además, añadió que la "información sobre este asunto" estará disponible "a su debido tiempo".
La final de la Eurocopa entre Italia e Inglaterra contó con incidentes antes, durante y después del encuentro con aficionados que intentaron acceder sin entrada al estadio de Wembley, peleas en los alrededores del escenario de la final y lanzamiento de objetos, entre otros actos vandálicos.
