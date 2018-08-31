Gerard Piqué es denunciado por la Guardia Urbana por conducir sin puntos

El jugador del Barça, Gerard Piqué, ha sido denunciado este viernes por la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona por conducir por el barrio del Eixample sin puntos en su carnet de conducir, según ha afirmado la cadena SER y han confirmado fuentes municipales.
Estas fuentes han confirmado que los agentes de la Urbana han detenido el vehículo que conducía Piqué hacia las 15 horas y, tras pedirle la documentación, han comprobado que circulaba sin ningún punto en el carné porque la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) se los retiró por infracciones previas al volante.
Ante esta situación, los agentes han denunciado al futbolista por conducir sin puntos, que según sentencias recientes del Tribunal Supremo ya no se considera una falta administrativa, sino un delito contra la seguridad vial que podría ser penado con multa, horas de servicio a la comunidad o penas de prisión de hasta seis meses.
