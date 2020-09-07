Estás leyendo: El Gobierno lleva a Tebas ante la Fiscalía por sus presuntos vínculos con el Fuenlabrada

El hijo del presidente de La Liga es integrante del Consejo de Administración del equipo madrileño.

El Gobierno ha presentado ante la Fiscalía una demanda contra el presidente de La Liga, Javier Tebas, por su presunta vinculación con el CF Fuenlabrada, equipo que tuvo que suspender el encuentro contra el Deportivo de la última jornada de LaLiga SmartBank 2019-20 por varios positivos por la COVID-19.

El Ejecutivo ha puesto en conocimiento del ministerio público los presuntos vínculos del presidente de La Liga con el club madrileño, que corre el riesgo de ser descendido a Segunda B si se demuestra que incumplió el protocolo anticoronavirus, tras comprobar que los órganos competentes de la patronal y la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) han llevado el asunto "a vía muerta".

Así, el pasado viernes el ministerio de Cultura y Deporte dio la instrucción de acudir a la justicia después de que en las últimas semanas se hayan ido sucediendo "informaciones preocupantes", indicaron fuentes del Ejecutivo, sobre los presuntos vínculos de Tebas y el Fuenlabrada que habrían "generado alarma" en "numerosos ámbitos" del deporte español.

Tebas defendió que el Fuenlabrada, club en el que uno de sus hijos, Javier Tebas Llanas, integra el Consejo de Administración, no incumplió el protocolo sanitario y el Deportivo-Fueblabrada se acabó jugando con triunfo local (2-1) pese a que el 'Depor' estaba descendido a Segunda B.

El Fuenlabrada se quedó fuera del play-off de ascenso, que jugó el Elche, equipo que finalmente logró la tercera y última plaza para LaLiga Santander 2020-21 tras derrotar al Zaragoza y Girona en las dos eliminatorias.

