Iker Casillas, ingresado tras sufrir un infarto durante un entrenamiento

Se encuentra ya fuera de peligro tras someterse a un cateterismo cardíaco, según apuntan varios medios portugueses.

Iker Casillas en un partido con el Oporto. /REUTERS

El portero de fútbol español Iker Casillas, que actualmente juega en el Oporto, ha sido ingresado de urgencia este miércoles en el hospital de CUF Porto tras sufrir un infarto de miocardio, aunque se encuentra ya fuera de peligro, según apuntan varios medios portugueses.

Estos medios señalan que el exguardameta del Real Madrid, a punto de cumplir 38 años, sufrió esta dolencia durante el entrenamiento del equipo, por la cual ya se habría sometido a un cateterismo cardíaco.

El Oporto, club portugués en el que juega desde 2015, informó en un comunicado de que el futbolista está ingresado en el Hospital CUF de Oporto, pero "está bien, estable y con el problema cardíaco resuelto".

El guardameta español sufrió un infarto durante el entrenamiento de esta mañana del equipo portugués en el Centro de Entrenamientos y Formación Deportiva PortoGaia, que tuvo que ser interrumpido para prestarle asistencia.

Casillas vive su cuarta temporada en el Oporto, con el que ha conquistado una Liga y una Supercopa de Portugal, después de jugar desde 1999 hasta 2015 en el primer equipo del Real Madrid.

