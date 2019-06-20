La exmujer de Maxwell Scherrer, exjugador del F.C Barcelona, ha acusado al brasileño de maltrato físico, según confirmaron este miércoles fuentes policiales.
La que fuera pareja del lateral zurdo presentó una denuncia a finales de marzo en una comisaría de Belo Horizonte, en el estado de Minas Gerais (sudeste), y alegó que sufría agresiones desde 2012, según precisó el portal de noticias G1.
El medio informó que, de acuerdo con la denuncia, la mujer alegó que en 2012 fue agredida por el Maxwell y, como consecuencia, sufrió una fractura en dos dedos del pie, mientras que tres años después fue amenazada de muerte y golpeada nuevamente.
Contactada por Efe, la Policía Civil de Belo Horizonte confirmó la existencia de un boletín de denuncia, pero no ofreció más detalles sobre el mismo. "La Policía Civil informa que teniendo conocimiento de los hechos, medidas imprescindibles para la investigación comenzaron a ser realizadas y, para preservar la integridad de los involucrados y las investigaciones, siguiendo los preceptos legales y constitucionales, la investigación está bajo secreto judicial", señaló la Policía Civil.
A través de su asesoría de prensa, Maxwell Scherrer afirmó que "lamenta" ver como una persona con la que convivió y es la madre de sus "maravillosos hijos usa la ley de esta forma".
"Por el bien de mis hijos probaré mi total inocencia y mostraré que todo eso es mentira. Por el respeto a la madre de mis hijos, no voy a comentar nada más sobre este asunto", aseguró el exfutbolista, en un comunicado recogido por el portal G1.
Un nuevo escándalo tras el de Neymar
A lo largo de su carrera, Maxwell ha vestido las camisetas del Cruzeiro de Brasil (2000-2001), el Ajax de Amsterdam (2001-2006), el italiano Inter de Milán (2006-2009), el F.C Barcelona (2009-2012) y el Paris Saint Germain francés (2012-2017).
El equipo francés se vio salpicado recientemente por otro escándalo, después de que el delantero Neymar fuera acusado por una joven brasileña de violación. Los hechos, según la modelo, habrían ocurrido en un hotel de París a mediados del mes de mayo, pero el jugador asegura que la relación sexual entre ambos fue consensual.
