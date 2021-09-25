madridActualizado:
La competición de Superbikes de la categoría Supersport 300 tenía hoy su cita en Jerez, en el circuito Ángel Nieto, en una nueva carrera del campeonato del mundo, cuando a falta de tres vueltas para el final de la carrera, el piloto de 15 años Dean Berta Viñales sufría un brutal accidente que terminaría con su vida.
La organización anunció poco después de la caída el fallecimiento del piloto. "Nos entristece profundamente informar del fallecimiento de Dean Berta Viñales. La familia de Superbikes envía su amor a la familia, seres queridos y su equipo. Extrañaremos enormemente su personalidad, entusiasmo y compromiso. Todo el mundo de las carreras de motos te echará de menos, Dean. Viaja en paz", anunció el Mundial de Superbikes a través de la red social Twitter.
En la caída se han visto implicados muchos pilotos, pero el primo del piloto de MotoGP Maverik Viñales, se ha quedado en la mitad de la pista con la mala suerte de que muchos de los motociclistas que pasaban en ese momento por el lugar del accidente no pudieron esquivarlo y desgraciadamente hizo que perdiera la vida.
Se suspendió toda la actividad en el circuito de Jerez
Tras el accidente, la carrera se dio por finalizada con bandera roja con Jeffrey Buis como ganador al haber pasado primero por meta en la vuelta anterior, evitando así que el piloto español, Adrian Huertas pudiera proclamarse campeón del mundo.
Dirección de Carrera anunció que se retrasaba la salida para la Carrera 1 de Superbike, prevista para las 14:00. Tan sólo diez minutos después, este organismo anunció que se cancelaba toda la actividad en pista prevista para el sábado, lo que incluía la citada Carrera 1 de Superbike y la de Supersport, prevista para las 15:15.
