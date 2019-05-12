Público
Natación artística Ona Carbonell y Sara Saldaña, bronce en el dúo libre

Obtuvieron un puntuación de 91.5667 y sólo fueron superadas por el primer equipo ruso. Es la quinta medalla que gana el equipo español en esta Copa de Europa.

Ona Carbonell y Sara Saldaña, en una imagen de archivo. / Europa Press

El equipo español de dúo libre formado por Ona Carbonell y Sara Saldaña se adjudicó la medalla de bronce en esta especialidad en la Copa de Europa de Natación Artística que se disputa en San Petesburgo (Rusia).

Carbonell y Saldaña obtuvieron un puntuación de 91.5667 y sólo fueron superadas por el primer equipo de Rusia con 97.4667 y por Ucrania con 93.1667 que fue segunda.

Ésta es la quinta medalla del equipo español esta Copa de Europa. En la primera jornada, España sumó el oro en Highlight y la plata en la del Equipo Técnico, a las que se unió la plata en el Dúo Mixto, con Emma García y Pau Ribes y la plata en Libre por equipos

