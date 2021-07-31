TOKIOActualizado:
El tenista español Pablo Carreño ganó este viernes la medalla de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, la quinta presea para España, tras derrotar al número uno del mundo, el serbio Novak Djokovic, por dos sets a uno, 6-4, 6-7(6) y 6-3.
El asturiano rompió el tercer servicio al de Belgrado, visiblemente descontento con su actuación, y a punto estuvo de rompérselo una segunda vez en su quinto saque, en el que Djokovic cometió dos dobles faltas y Carreño tuvo dos puntos de set, pero finalmente se lo llevó defendiendo su saque y tras remontar un 15-40 que remató con un "ace".
La segunda manga estuvo más reñida. Ambos tenistas defendieron sus servicios con todas sus armas, moviéndose por el fondo de la pista y ejecutando restos y dejadas para irse al "tie break", que fue para Djokovic por un ajustado 8-6 y que alargó el set a 63 minutos.
El último set empezó complicado para Djokovic, al que no le beneficiaba un partido largo. Carreño defendió con arrojo su primer servicio y lo ganó en su tercera ventaja, a lo que el serbio reaccionó tirando la raqueta a las gradas vacías.
Después el de Gijón le rompió el servicio y ganó el suyo para colocar el marcador con 3-0 a su favor e hizo que el número uno perdiera la compostura y otra raqueta al golpear el poste de la red.
Carreño defendió todos sus servicios para conservar la ventaja y desplegó su mejor tenis en el último juego en disputa, que ganó en el quinto punto de partido para llevarse la victoria y la medalla de bronce en dos horas y 47 minutos de encuentro. Ésta fue la quinta vez que Carreño y Djokovic se enfrentaban y la segunda que el asturiano lo derrotó, tras el Abierto de Estados Unidos de 2020.
