madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la pena de siete años de prisión que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid impuso a Teresa Rivero, viuda del empresario fallecido José María Ruiz-Mateos, por delito fiscal por ocho millones de euros del Rayo Vallecano en 2009 y 2010, cuando ella presidía el club.
En una sentencia el alto tribunal confirma igualmente la misma pena impuesta al exapoderado del club Jesús Fraile mientras que rebaja la multa y la indemnización que debe afrontar el Rayo aunque mantiene su responsabilidad civil subsidiaria por 4 millones de euros del dinero defraudado.
