En una sentencia el alto tribunal confirma igualmente la misma pena impuesta al exapoderado del club Jesús Fraile.

Teresa Rivero, expresidenta del Rayo Vallecano. EFE
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la pena de siete años de prisión que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid impuso a Teresa Rivero, viuda del empresario fallecido José María Ruiz-Mateos, por delito fiscal por ocho millones de euros del Rayo Vallecano en 2009 y 2010, cuando ella presidía el club.

En una sentencia el alto tribunal confirma igualmente la misma pena impuesta al exapoderado del club Jesús Fraile mientras que rebaja la multa y la indemnización que debe afrontar el Rayo aunque mantiene su responsabilidad civil subsidiaria por 4 millones de euros del dinero defraudado.

