Sandra Sánchez entra en el Libro Guinness como la karateca con más medallas del mundo

madridActualizado:
El nombre de Sandra Sánchez figurará en el Libro Guinness de los Records como la karateca que ha ganado más medallas en la historia del circuito mundial.
Sánchez, campeona mundial de katas y máxima aspirante al oro olímpico en los Juegos de Tokio, recibirá el diploma acreditativo de su récord el próximo martes 29 en el Museo del Deporte de Madrid.
La deportista de Talavera de la Reina tiene 39 años y es la número uno de la clasificación mundial. Recientemente ha sido designada seleccionadora española femenina de katas sub-21, júnior y cadete.
