madrid
La tenista española Ane Mintegi conquistó el torneo de Wimbledon en categoría junior femenina al superar este domingo en la final a la alemana Nastasja Mariana Schunk (2-6, 6-4, 6-1), recoge Europa Press.
La jugadora vasca remontó en la final para convertirse en la primera campeona española júnior en la hierba londinense, según relata Europa Press. La guipuzcoana fue de menos a más y, pese a la mejora, tuvo que pelear mucho por forzar el tercer set. Mintegi comenzó 'break' abajo el segundo parcial, tras el 2-6 inaugural, pero le dio la vuelta para ponerse 5-3. La alemana recuperó su sitio de nuevo pero al resto forzó el desempate la española. La vasca salvó un comprometido tercer juego y después lanzó su ataque victorioso para ser historia del tenis español.
Mintegi era la segunda tenista española que se enfrentaba a una final junior de Wimbledon. Su predecesora, Magüi Serna, fue derrotada en 1996, quedando así subcampeona. De esta forma, la tenista guipuzkoana se une a sus compañeros Manolo Orantes y Alejandro Davidovich que consiguieron alcanzar el triunfo en este campeonato para los jugadores entre 14 y 18 años, apunta EFE.
