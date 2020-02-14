Estás leyendo: La UEFA sanciona al Manchester City con dos años sin jugar la Liga de Campeones

La UEFA sanciona al Manchester City con dos años sin jugar la Liga de Campeones

El club inglés también tendrá que pagar una multa de 30 millones de euros por incumplir la regulación del Juego Limpio Financiero.

Pep Guardiola se lamenta en un partido del Manchester City. /REUTERS
MADRID

AGENCIAS

El Manchester City ha sido sancionado por la UEFA con dos años de exclusión de las próximas competiciones europeas y una multa de 30 millones de euros, por infracciones en la regulación del Juego Limpio Financiero, según informó el organismo que rige el fútbol continental.

Desde hace un año, en marzo de 2019, la UEFA investiga al conjunto de Pep Guardiola, el cual reaccionó ya a la notificación de este viernes. "El Manchester City está decepcionado aunque no sorprendido por el anuncio de hoy por parte de la Cámara de Adjudicación de la UEFA", apunta en su nota oficial tras conocerse la sanción.

"Se trata de un caso iniciado por la UEFA, procesado por la UEFA y juzgado por la UEFA. Con este proceso discriminatorio ahora finalizado, el club tratará de conseguir un juicio imparcial con la máxima celeridad posible y, por lo tanto, en primera instancia iniciará diligencias ante el Tribunal de Arbitraje Deportivo lo antes posible", añade el cuadro de la Premier.

El City, "decepcionado, pero no sorprendido"

El City se ha mostrado "decepcionado, pero no sorprendido" tras conocer la sanción que le ha impuesto la UEFA. "El club siempre ha anhelado la necesidad principal de buscar un organismo y un proceso independientes para tratar de forma imparcial el cuerpo completo de evidencias irrefutables como soporte de su posición", explica el City.

"En diciembre de 2018, el Investigador Jefe de la UEFA anticipó públicamente el resultado y la sanción que pretendía imponer sobre el Manchester City, incluso antes de comenzar cualquier tipo de investigación. El consiguiente proceso, defectuoso y constantemente filtrado por parte de la UEFA, que él mismo supervisó dejaba pocas dudas acerca de cual sería el desenlace final. El Club remitió una queja formal ante el organismo disciplinario de la UEFA, una queja que fue validada por un fallo del TAS".

El conjunto inglés se queja de que ha sido un "caso iniciado por la UEFA, procesado por la UEFA y juzgado por la UEFA". "Con este proceso discriminatorio ahora finalizado, el Club tratará de conseguir un juicio imparcial con la máxima celeridad posible y, por lo tanto, en primera instancia iniciará diligencias ante el Tribunal de Arbitraje Deportivo lo antes posible".

