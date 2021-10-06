Estás leyendo: 24 jugadoras acusan de abusos sexuales a dos técnicos de la selección venezolana de fútbol

24 jugadoras acusan de abusos sexuales a dos técnicos de la selección venezolana de fútbol

A través de una carta, un grupo de futbolistas denuncia que el exseleccionador nacional Kenneth Zseremeta abusó sexualmente de una de ellas, además de haberlas sometido a acoso físico y psicológico.

Kenneth Zseremeta y Deyna Castellanos
El entrenador Kenneth Zseremeta y Deyna Castellanos en una imagen de archivo. Archivo / Twitter

caracas

Actualizado:

Nuevo escándalo de abusos sexuales en el fútbol femenino. La Fiscalía de Venezuela investiga al exseleccionador nacional Kenneth Zseremeta y al preparador físico Williams Pino, después de que 24 futbolistas venezolanas, entre ellas la jugadora del Atlético de Madrid Deyna Castellanos, acusaran públicamente a los técnicos por abuso y acoso de sexual, informó este pasado martes el fiscal general, Tarek Saab.

"Comisionado el fiscal 79 nacional con competencia plena para investigar presuntos abusos sexuales cometidos por Kenneth Zseremeta junto a Williams Pino en detrimento de jugadoras de la selección femenina de la Vinotinto", indicó Saab en un mensaje en Twitter minutos después de que las futbolistas hicieran la denuncia pública.

A través de un comunicado difundido también en Twitter por la jugadora Deyna Castellanos, las futbolistas venezolanas acusaron a Zseremeta de haber abusado sexualmente de una de ellas, además de haberlas sometido a acoso físico y psicológico

"Nosotras, las jugadores de la selección de Venezuela de diferentes procesos, hemos decidido romper el silencio para evitar que las situaciones de abuso y acoso físico, psicológico y sexual ocasionadas por el entrenador de fútbol Kenneth Zseremeta tomen más víctimas en el fútbol femenino y en el mundo", afirma el comunicado. 

En el mismo, afirman que "desde el año 2013 hasta el año 2017 surgieron numerosos incidentes alrededor de la figura del entrenador Zseremeta, los más comunes como el abuso físico y psicológico durante los entrenamientos".

"Muchas de nosotras seguimos con traumas y heridas mentales que nos acompañan en nuestro día a día", aseguran.

En el texto, también explican que, en 2020, una de ellas les "confesó que había sido abusada sexualmente desde los 14 años por el entrenador", algo que "duró hasta que fue despedido", en 2017.

La Federación Venezolana de Fútbol (FVF) manifestó este martes su apoyo a las jugadoras de la selección femenina tras la denuncia. "Comprometidos en hacer valer el respeto hacia la mujer en este deporte. Como Federación, las apoyamos hoy y en todo momento", dijo la federación en Twitter.

El mensaje estuvo acompañado de otro del presidente de la FVF, Jorge Giménez, en el que expresaba que desde la federación están listos para "hacer valer los derechos" de las jugadoras. "Es hora de luchar por el respeto y la equidad", agregó Giménez.

