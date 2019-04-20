Público
Waterpolo El CN Sabadell, campeonas de Europa por quinta vez

Las jugadoras protagonizaron una remontada en los últimos minutos del encuentro contra el Olympiacos. 

Las jugadoras al ganar el campeonato / Twitter: @CN_Sabadell

El Astralpool CN Sabadell ha vuelto a proclamarse campeón de Europa. Cinco títulos en los últimos nueve años es lo que acumula el club. El club derrotó en la final al Olympiacos (13-11). El CN Sabadell remontó un 8-11 en los últimos minutos del encuentro, que finalizó con un parcial de 5-0.  

El encuentro comenzó estando dominado por el conjunto griego, y no fue hasta después del descanso cuando las jugadoras del Sabadell tomaron la iniciativa. Marcaron dos goles seguidos, cosa que les llevó a adelantarse en el marcador (8-7), aunque la gloria duró muy poco: 27 segundos exactamente. El tiempo que tardó en volver a marcar el Olympiacos.

Fue en el último cuarto cuando tras verse tres goles por debajo de sus adversarias, las jugadoras del Sabadell reaccionaron con dos tantos de Judith Forca y Mati Ortiz, seguidos por una parada de un penalti por parte de Laura Ester y el gol de Neushul para empatar. Para acabar, el milagro que acabaron de ejecutar Bea Ortiz y Maggie Steffens, marcando los dos últimos tantos del encuentro que volvió a hacerlas reinas de Europa.

