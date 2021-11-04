Estás leyendo: Debate de los presupuestos generales del Estado 2022 en el Congreso, en directo

Debate de los presupuestos generales del Estado 2022 en el Congreso, en directo

Pilar Araque Conde

03/11/2021.- La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante el debate de totalidad del Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para el año 2022, este miércoles en el Congreso. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante el debate de totalidad del proyecto presupuestario en el Congreso. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

  1. Asens: "Los Presupuestos son el mejor ejemplo de que la coalición está en plena forma"

    El portavoz de En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, ha valorado el estado de la coalición de Gobierno después de la crisis por la derogación de la reforma laboral: "Que la política consiste en llegar a acuerdos entre diferentes y con el PSOE discrepamos, pero los Presupuestos son el mejor ejemplo de que la coalición está en plena forma", ha señalado en el debate de totalidad a las cuentas públicas.

  2. Se reanuda el debate de totalidad a las cuentas

    El debate de enmiendas a la totalidad se ha reanudado en el Congreso. Este jueves intervienen los grupos que no han vetado el proyecto presupuestario del Gobierno, comenzando por el grupo confederal de Unidas Podemos.

