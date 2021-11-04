Debate de los presupuestos generales del Estado 2022 en el Congreso, en directo

Actualizado:
-
Asens: "Los Presupuestos son el mejor ejemplo de que la coalición está en plena forma"
El portavoz de En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, ha valorado el estado de la coalición de Gobierno después de la crisis por la derogación de la reforma laboral: "Que la política consiste en llegar a acuerdos entre diferentes y con el PSOE discrepamos, pero los Presupuestos son el mejor ejemplo de que la coalición está en plena forma", ha señalado en el debate de totalidad a las cuentas públicas.
-
Se reanuda el debate de totalidad a las cuentas
El debate de enmiendas a la totalidad se ha reanudado en el Congreso. Este jueves intervienen los grupos que no han vetado el proyecto presupuestario del Gobierno, comenzando por el grupo confederal de Unidas Podemos.
