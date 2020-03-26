Estás leyendo: Abanca toma el control de Nueva Pescanova

Abanca toma el control de Nueva Pescanova

El banco del venezolano Juan Carlos Escotet compra a Sabadell y Caixabank su 39,8% y se compromete a "devolver los órganos de decisión" de la pesquera a Galicia.

Vista de las instalaciones de Pescanova en Chapela. EFE/Salvador Sas
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Abanca ha llegado a un acuerdo con el Sabadell y Caixabank para comprar su 39,8% en Nueva Pescanova, de forma que tomará el control de la compañía tras copar el 80,46% de su capital.

Según detalló Abanca este jueves, la operación se formalizará en las próximas semanas con el objetivo de "salvaguardar una empresa fundamental para Galicia".

La intención declarada por el banco es reforzar la estructura financiera de la pesquera y sus principales ámbitos de actividad corporativa y comercial.

Para ello avanzó que "afianzará" las mejores prácticas de gobierno corporativo y aplicará mejoras en el ámbito de la gestión, a fin de "fortalecer su posicionamiento competitivo y potenciar su crecimiento".

Entre sus objetivos indicó que figura "devolver los órganos de decisión de la compañía a Galicia" y reforzar el apoyo de Abanca al complejo industrial relacionado con el mar, en el que Galicia es una de las comunidades punteras en el mundo.

La operación pondrá fin a un proceso desarrollado a lo largo de los últimos años a través del cual Abanca incrementó paulatinamente su participación en el accionariado de Nueva Pescanova desde un 5,465% inicial hasta el 40,66% que controlaba hasta llegar ahora al acuerdo con el Sabadell y Caixabank.

