Abertis cierra la compra el 51,3% de la mexicana RCO por 1.500 millones

El grupo de autopistas se ha aliado con el fondo de Singapur GIC para tomar el control de uno de los mayores operadores de autopistas del país centroamericano.

Una de las autopistas de la mexicana RCO. E.P.
barcelona

Actualizado:

EFE

La empresa de infraestructuras Abertis ha cerrado la compra del 51,3% de la concesionaria mexicana Red de Carreteras de Occidente (RCO) por cerca de 1.500 millones de euros, lo que le otorga el control de la compañía y su consolidación global en las cuentas del grupo, según ha informado la compañía.

Abertis se ha aliado con el fondo GIC, firma de inversión que gestiona reservas extranjeras de Singapur, para cerrar la compra de una participación del 72,3% de Red de Carreteras de Occidente, uno de los mayores operadores de autopistas de México.

El consorcio ha comprado el 70% que estaba en manos de Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners y un 2,3% adicional a inversores y gestoras de fondos de pensiones mexicanos (Administradoras de Fondos para el Retiro), accionistas minoritarios de la sociedad.

Tras cerrar la operación, Abertis se ha hecho con el 51,3% y con el control de la compañía.

Para Abertis, esta compra supone alcanzar cerca de 8.600 kilómetros de autopistas de gestión directa y contribuye a la extensión de la vida media de la cartera de concesiones del grupo.

RCO controla cinco concesionarias, que suman 876 kilómetros en total, y su red de ocho autopistas es una de las más importantes en México, ya que conforma el eje vertebral viario en la región centro-oeste, conectando el principal corredor industrial del país, El Bajío, con las dos mayores ciudades, Ciudad de México y Guadalajara. 

