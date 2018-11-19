Público
Abertis Abertis pone en marcha un proceso para la venta de su filial de satélites Hispasat

La Red Eléctrica de España frenó la compra del grupo de satélites después de que ACS y Altantia adquiriesen de manera conjunta la concesionaria Abertis.

Edificio del grupo de concesiones Abertis - EFE

Abertis, corporación que se dedica a la gestión de autopistas e infraestructuras, abre un proceso de venta de su grupo de satélites Hispasatsegún ha informado este lunes Cinco Días

El grupo concesionario de autopistas intentará vender el 89,86% que controla de la filial de satélites. La Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) y el Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial (CDTI), también mantienen participaciones de Hispasat con un 7,41% y 2,91% respectivamente. 

La Red Eléctrica de España (REE) ya se interesó por la compra de Hispasat, cuando La Caixa era el principal accionista de Abertis. Después de que el grupo italiano de infraestructura Atlantia y la constructora española ACS cerraran un acuerdo para tomar el control del grupo de concesiones, la REE se retractó y frenó la transacción. 

Después de la negativa del operador del sistema eléctrico y transportista, Abertis ha decidido poner en marcha un nuevo proceso de venta. Según han informado diversas fuentes al diario económico, algunos fondos de inversión y otros operadores de satélites europeos han mostrado su interés por la oferta de la compañía.  

Abertis deberá primero fijar el precio de mercado de Hispasat. No obstante, en caso de que la REE cambie de decisión, la concesionaria de autopistas dará preferencia a la compañía eléctrica.

