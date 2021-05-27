Acciona ficha a la consejera delegada de Bankinter para su consejo de administración

MADRIDActualizado:
El consejo de administración de Acciona propondrá en la próxima junta de accionistas, que tendrá lugar el próximo 30 de junio, el nombramiento de María Dolores Dancausa, actual consejera delegada de Bankinter, como miembro del consejo, así como la reelección de José Manuel Entrecanales como presidente de la compañía.
Con la futura incorporación de Dancausa al consejo, Acciona aumenta la presencia de mujeres en su consejo de administración al 33%, es decir, a cuatro de un total de 12, acompañada de Ana Saiz de Vicuña, Sonia Dulá y Christiana Figueres.
Dancausa, licenciada en Derecho por el Colegio Universitario San Pablo CEU, ocupa desde octubre de 2010 el puesto de consejera delegada de Bankinter y ha desarrollado su carrera profesional en el sector financiero y asegurador, primero en Banco Exterior y posteriormente en Bankinter. En 1994, cuando se creó Línea Directa Aseguradora, fue nombrada secretaria general y del consejo hasta el año 2008.
Además de la reelección de Entrecanales para los próximos cuatro años, el consejo propondrá también el mantenimiento como consejeros del vicepresidente, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco, y de Daniel Entrecanales Domecq, Javier Entrecanales Franco, Javier Sendagorta Gómez del Campillo, José María Pacheco Guardiola y Ana Saiz de Vicuña Bemberg.
Por otra parte, la compañía propondrá un reparto a los accionistas de un dividendo de 3,9 euros brutos por acción, pago que se efectuaría el próximo 7 de julio, con cargo a los resultados del año pasado, cuando obtuvo un beneficio neto de 380 millones de euros, un 8,1% más.
El año pasado, la compañía decidió recortar el dividendo aplicando un criterio de prudencia dada la incertidumbre que generó la pandemia de coronavirus. Así, entregó 1,936 euros en julio, frente a los 3,85 previstos inicialmente, que se tradujo en el reparto de 106 millones de euros, frente a los 211 millones previstos con anterioridad.
Como el año pasado, la junta, que también reelegirá a KPMG como el auditor de sus cuentas, se celebrará de forma telemática con el objetivo de garantizar la salud y el bienestar de accionistas, empleados y administradores.
