ACS logra unas plusvalías de 5,5 millones con la recompra de deuda de MásMóvil

ACS dijo el jueves que contabilizará una plusvalía de 5,5 millones de euros por la venta de la deuda convertible que Másmóvil tenía contraída con la constructora española.
El grupo presidido por Florentino Pérez dijo que desde la entrada de ACS en MásMóvil a finales de 2016, las plusvalías totales han sido de aproximadamente 278 millones.
La operadora de telecomunicaciones lanzó la víspera una colocación acelerada de acciones para financiar la recompra de deuda, para la que también empleo caja propia por 120 millones de euros.
MásMóvil tenía una deuda convertible en acciones con ACS que a precios de mercado tenía un valor de unos 530 millones y daba derecho a la constructora a transformarla en 4,8 millones de títulos de la sociedad.
En el marco de la operación de recompra, ACS vuelve al accionariado directo de Másmóvil suscribiendo acciones por cerca de un 4,2% del capital.
