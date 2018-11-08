Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

ACS logra unas plusvalías de 5,5 millones con la recompra de deuda de MásMóvil

La constructora de Florentino Pérez vuelve al accionariado de la operadora tras comprar un 4,2% en la ampliación de capital de la operadora

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El consejero delegado de MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, durante el acto de salida al Mercado Continuo de la Bolsa. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El consejero delegado de MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, durante el acto de salida al Mercado Continuo de la Bolsa. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

ACS dijo el jueves que contabilizará una plusvalía de 5,5 millones de euros por la venta de la deuda convertible que Másmóvil tenía contraída con la constructora española.

El grupo presidido por Florentino Pérez dijo que desde la entrada de ACS en MásMóvil a finales de 2016, las plusvalías totales han sido de aproximadamente 278 millones.

La operadora de telecomunicaciones lanzó la víspera una colocación acelerada de acciones para financiar la recompra de deuda, para la que también empleo caja propia por 120 millones de euros.

MásMóvil tenía una deuda convertible en acciones con ACS que a precios de mercado tenía un valor de unos 530 millones y daba derecho a la constructora a transformarla en 4,8 millones de títulos de la sociedad.

En el marco de la operación de recompra, ACS vuelve al accionariado directo de Másmóvil suscribiendo acciones por cerca de un 4,2% del capital.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas