ACS refinancia la deuda de 725 millones de un tramo del metro de Barcelona

El Grupo de Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, ACS, refinanciará la deuda del tramo 2 de la Línea 9 del Metro de Barcelona por un importe de 725 millones de euros, según hizo público la compañía el viernes a través de una nota de prensa.
En concreto, el grupo ha firmado un préstamo a medio plazo con entidades españolas y ha colocado otros dos tramos de deuda a largo plazo de forma privada, uno a tipo fijo y el otro a tipo variable, entre inversores institucionales internacionales de Canadá, Alemania, Italia, Francia, Estados Unidos e Irlanda.
ACS, a través de su filial Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras junto a sus socios concesionarios, se hizo en 2010 con esta concesión adjudicada por Ifercat, entidad dependiente de la Generalitat de Catalunya administradora de los proyectos ferroviarios.
La concesión incluye el diseño, construcción, financiación y mantenimiento hasta el año 2042 de 15 estaciones con una inversión total de más de 575 millones de euros, según publicó el grupo en un comunicado.
La finalización del proyecto del tramo 2 de la Línea 9 del metro de Barcelona constituirá la línea de metro automática más larga de Europa con 52 kilómetros de longitud y 50 estaciones, según dijo la propia compañía.
