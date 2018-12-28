El grupo asegurador Mutua anunció el viernes un acuerdo para comprar el 30% de la gestora EDM en una operación que permitirá reforzar su estrategia de diversificación, especialmente en Catalunya.
La aseguradora, que no desveló detalles financieros del acuerdo, se reserva una opción para incrementar su participación al 51% a finales de 2019.
La aseguradora avanza así en el marco de su Plan Estratégico 2018-2020, que busca, entre otros aspectos, crecer en el negocio de la gestión y asesoramiento patrimonial, ampliar su diversificación geográfica y de productos, y reforzar a Mutuactivos como la primera gestora independiente de fondos de inversión de España, que gestiona un patrimonio superior a los 6.600 millones de euros.
"Ambos grupos comparten el mismo estilo de inversión, basado en el análisis fundamental, el conocimiento en profundidad de las compañías en las que invierten y un criterio de gestión conservador", dijo Mutua.
EDM es una de las principales gestoras independientes de España, con más de 3.700 millones de euros en activos bajo gestión y con oficinas en Barcelona, Madrid, Luxemburgo y Ciudad de México. Actualmente cuenta con una cartera de 2.239 clientes y gestiona trece fondos y dos planes de pensiones.
Una vez se haga efectiva la transacción, Mutua ha asegurado que EDM mantendrá su independencia en la gestión y asesoramiento patrimonial. En este sentido, su presidente, Eusebio Díaz-Morera, y su consejero delegado, Antoni Estabanell, continuarán al frente de la compañía.
Esta operación se suma a la reciente adquisición y toma de control por parte de Mutua Madrileña del 50,01% de Alantra Wealth Management, especializada en banca privada, que cuenta con más de 1.800 millones de euros en patrimonio gestionado. Grupo Mutua refuerza así su papel protagonista en el proceso de concentración que, previsiblemente, va a vivir este sector en España.
