Corrupción La Audiencia Nacional imputa al dueño de Supermercados DIA por la caída del grupo Zed

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicitó ha comienzos de semana la imputación del Fridman, el magnate de los supermercados, por supuestos delitos contra el mercado, administración desleal e insolvencia punible.

Mijail Fridman, primer accionista de Dia, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado citar como investigado -antes imputado- al empresario ruso y máximo accionista de la cadena de supermercados DIA, Mijaíl Fridman, en la causa que investiga supuestas irregularidades en la caída del grupo tecnológico Zed.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el titular del juzgado central de Instrucción número 6 ha aceptado la petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que a comienzos de semana solicitó la imputación del magnate por supuestos delitos contra el mercado, administración desleal e insolvencia punible.

El relato del Ministerio Público ubica al empresario en el origen de la insolvencia de Zed, una situación que Fridman, accionista del grupo tecnológico, habría propiciado con maniobras para asfixiar a la compañía económicamente y después adquirirla a un "precio irrisorio" por debajo del de mercado.

