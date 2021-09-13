La Audiencia Nacional rechaza los contratos temporales ligados a subcontratas en una histórica sentencia

madridActualizado:
La Audiencia Nacional ha estimado parcialmente una demanda de los sindicatos CCOO y CGT que impugnaba el convenio colectivo de los centros de atención al cliente o contact center al considerar que vulnera el Estatuto de los Trabajadores, y rechaza los contratos temporales ligados a subcontratas.
En una sentencia fechada el pasado 9 de septiembre, la sala de lo social reconoce que los contratos de obra del telemarketing son nulos, y se apoya para ello en la jurisprudencia del Tribunal Supremo, que en diciembre de 2020 ya rechazó los contratos temporales ligados a las subcontratas.
El Supremo consideró entonces que "quienes ofrecen servicios a terceros desarrollan su actividad esencial a través de la contratación con éstos y, por tanto, resulta ilógico sostener que el grueso de aquella actividad tiene el carácter excepcional al que el contrato para obra o servicio debe atender".
En las empresas del sector de ventas telefónicas, los contratos son en su gran mayoría por obra, indica la Audiencia Nacional, y el grueso de la actividad económica reposa "exclusivamente" sobre personas contratadas de forma temporal.
El Supremo indicaba en su fallo del pasado diciembre que la mayor o menor duración del encargo del cliente "no puede seguir vinculándose a la nota de temporalidad de este tipo de contrato de trabajo", porque su duración está justificada "por la particularidad de la obra o servicio" ofrecido a terceros.
Y nada de ello, señalaba el Supremo en argumento recogido por la Audiencia Nacional, se sostiene "cuando toda la actividad empresarial consiste, precisamente, en desarrollar servicios para terceros".
Desde la CGT valoran la sentencia, que afecta a un sector con más de 40.000 contratos por obra en toda España.
Para la central sindical, se trata de una sentencia "histórica", ya que los contratos de trabajo de duración indefinida son la forma "lógica" de relación laboral y actúan en contra de la precariedad.
