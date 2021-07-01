madrid
El precio del gas natural para todos aquellos consumidores acogidos a la tarifa regulada por el Gobierno, la TUR, sube este jueves, 1 de julio, una media del 3,68% con respecto al coste fijado desde el pasado enero, cuando se encareció un 5,97%, en el que fue su primer ascenso desde el tercer trimestre de 2018.
Según una resolución publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el precio para la TUR 1, a la que están acogidos fundamentalmente los clientes que utilizan el gas para el suministro de agua caliente, sube un 2,9%, mientras que el de la TUR 2, a la que están acogidos principalmente los clientes domésticos que además tienen calefacción de gas, lo hace un 3,89%. Tras esta subida, para el consumidor medio de cada tarifa, la factura anual con la nueva TUR1 y TUR2 supone un ascenso interanual, respecto a julio de 2020, del 5,1% y del 4,4% respectivamente.
En la última revisión antes de la del pasado enero, la del pasado mes de octubre, el precio medio del gas bajó un 4,9% tras haberse mantenido en junio. Antes, en abril había bajado un 6,3% y un 4% en enero del año pasado. Previamente, se mantuvo estable en julio y octubre de 2019, después de bajar una media del 6,3% en abril, con lo que encadenó dos trimestres a la baja tras descender también un 4,6% en enero de 2019.
La TUR se actualiza por el Gobierno cuando el precio de la materia prima varía más de un 2%
El incremento que se producirá este jueves se debe a la importante subida del coste de la materia prima (+13,07%) en los mercados internacionales respecto a la anterior actualización. La Tarifa de Último Recurso de gas natural se actualiza por el Gobierno de forma trimestral si el precio de la materia prima varía más de un 2%. De los 7,7 millones de consumidores de gas natural, 6 millones son suministrados a través de una comercializadora de mercado a precio libre y 1,7 millones se encuentran acogidos al precio de la TUR.
A esta tarifa puede acogerse cualquier consumidor conectado a redes de gas natural de baja presión cuyo consumo anual sea inferior a los 50.000 kilovatios hora (KWh). Su revisión trimestral se produce si la variación es superior al 2%.
