La TUR (Tarifa de Último Recurso) se encarecerá un 3,68% respecto al último aumento en enero del 5,97%, el primer ascenso del costo desde el primer trimestre de 2018.

Torre de extracción de gas natural
Torre de extracción de gas natural. Pixabay

El precio del gas natural para todos aquellos consumidores acogidos a la tarifa regulada por el Gobierno, la TUR, sube este jueves, 1 de julio, una media del 3,68% con respecto al coste fijado desde el pasado enero, cuando se encareció un 5,97%, en el que fue su primer ascenso desde el tercer trimestre de 2018.

Según una resolución publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el precio para la TUR 1, a la que están acogidos fundamentalmente los clientes que utilizan el gas para el suministro de agua caliente, sube un 2,9%, mientras que el de la TUR 2, a la que están acogidos principalmente los clientes domésticos que además tienen calefacción de gas, lo hace un 3,89%. Tras esta subida, para el consumidor medio de cada tarifa, la factura anual con la nueva TUR1 y TUR2 supone un ascenso interanual, respecto a julio de 2020, del 5,1% y del 4,4% respectivamente.

En la última revisión antes de la del pasado enero, la del pasado mes de octubre, el precio medio del gas bajó un 4,9% tras haberse mantenido en junio. Antes, en abril había bajado un 6,3% y un 4% en enero del año pasado. Previamente, se mantuvo estable en julio y octubre de 2019, después de bajar una media del 6,3% en abril, con lo que encadenó dos trimestres a la baja tras descender también un 4,6% en enero de 2019.

La TUR se actualiza por el Gobierno cuando el precio de la materia prima varía más de un 2%

El incremento que se producirá este jueves se debe a la importante subida del coste de la materia prima (+13,07%) en los mercados internacionales respecto a la anterior actualización. La Tarifa de Último Recurso de gas natural se actualiza por el Gobierno de forma trimestral si el precio de la materia prima varía más de un 2%. De los 7,7 millones de consumidores de gas natural, 6 millones son suministrados a través de una comercializadora de mercado a precio libre y 1,7 millones se encuentran acogidos al precio de la TUR.

A esta tarifa puede acogerse cualquier consumidor conectado a redes de gas natural de baja presión cuyo consumo anual sea inferior a los 50.000 kilovatios hora (KWh). Su revisión trimestral se produce si la variación es superior al 2%.

