AVLO El AVE 'low cost' de Renfe se estrenará el 6 de abril

El nuevo tren de alta velocidad de bajo coste de Renfe comenzará a prestar servicio en la línea Madrid-Barcelona.

El AVE 'low cost' de Renfe AVLO. / EUROPA PRESS

El nuevo AVE low cost de Renfe se denominará AVLO y se estrenará el 6 de abril. Lucirá de morado como color principal, que se complementará con tres franjas en la cabeza tractora de tonos naranja, blanco y azul pálido.

Renfe presentó este miércoles su nuevo AVE de bajo coste en los talleres que la compañía tiene en Villaseca de la Sagra (Toledo), semanas antes de que el próximo mes de enero comience a vender billetes del nuevo servicio y en Semana Santa inicie su explotación comercial.

El AVE low cost de Renfe comenzará a prestar servicio en la línea Madrid-Barcelona, el corredor de mayor movilidad de viajeros del país y el que más competencia tiene con el avión, pero con el fin de extenderlo progresivamente al resto de la red.

Con la presentación de la imagen comercial del nuevo servicio, la operadora pública da el 'pistoletazo de salida' de la carrera hacia el AVE barato, dado que los nuevos operadores que entrarán en el ferrocarril cuando a finales de 2020 se liberalice ya han avanzado su intención de hacerlo con trenes a precios asequibles.

El lanzamiento de un AVE barato constituye uno de los pilares del plan estratégico que Renfe desarrolla para prepararse ante el fin de su monopolio y la llegada de competencia. La compañía confía en que este nuevo servicio le genere el 20% de sus ingresos totales en un horizonte de diez años.

